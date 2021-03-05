Bob Ross Narrates Banksy as He Paints a Powerful Piece Showing Oscar Wilde Escaping a British Prison

Street artist Banksy essentially mashed together a rather profound audio clip of the late greatly missed art instructor Bob Ross with a behind-the-scenes look as he created a powerful statement piece on the outside wall of a decommissioned British prison in Reading, England.

Entitled “The Great Escape”, the piece features the prison’s most famous resident Oscar Wilde climbing down the wall on a rope made of words and anchored by the typewriter that put the words on paper. This image perfectly matches what Ross was saying in that particular about what art represents to him.