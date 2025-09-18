A Touching Documentary by Judd Apatow About the Long Friendship Between Bob Newhart and Don Rickles

Bob and Don: A Love Story is a touching short documentary by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio that highlights the long-lasting friendship between Don Rickles and Bob Newhart despite their very different comedic styles.

The documentary, filmed in 2023, features live interviews with Newhart, his wife Ginnie Quinn Newhart, his son Timothy, and Rickles’ daughter Mindy, combined with archival footage and home videos of both families.

Sadly, both men are gone, but their friendship will always live on.

Thanks Chip Beale!