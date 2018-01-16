BMW Sets Guinness World Records For Greatest Distance Vehicle Drift and Longest Twin Vehicle Drift

Danish BMW driving instructor Johan Schwartz drifted the new 2018 BMW M5 sport sedan a total of 232.5 miles around BMW Performance Center’s skid pad in Greer, South Carolina on December 11th, 2017. Schwartz set a new Guinness World Record for the greatest distance vehicle drift in 8 hours with help from Detroit Speed. They created a “custom dry brake fuel system” so the cars could top off their fuel while staying in motion. Driver Matt Mullins also took a Guinness World Record the same day for the longest twin vehicle drift (water assisted).
