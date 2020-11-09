Aerial Pioneer Partners With BMW to Develop an Incredible Wingsuit Powered by an Electric Jet Pack

Austrian aerial pioneer Peter Salzmann worked with BMW Designworks to develop an amazing wingsuit that is powered by an attached electric jet pack. This remarkable feat of technology took months of hard work and a great deal of experimentation, but once those hurdles were jumped, Salzmann and team took to the skies over the Drei Brüder mountain range in Austria.

The work to develop the electrified wingsuit with BMWi engineers would allow Salzmann to fly like never before. But as the plan got even more concrete, the first challenges started popping up. But that’s part of the game when the stakes are high. If you want to change the world around you, it’s not supposed to be easy.