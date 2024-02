Blue Parrot’s Declaration of Love Is Violently Rejected

A talking blue Indian Ringneck parrot named Rio adorably tried to declare his love but found his affection was quite unrequited when the receiving bird responded with a good nip at his feet. The rejection didn’t stop the amorous Rio, who was happy to reiterate his love. While the other bird didn’t respond, it was a big improvement from before.

Rio actually had more luck with the family dog. And, of course, with the mirror.