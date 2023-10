Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Blood Sugar Sex Magik’ Album Recreated Using Sounds From ‘Donkey Kong Country’

Musician fxsnowy recreated the entire Red Hot Chili Peppers album Blood Sugar Sex Magik using sounds and visuals from the Donkey Kong Country series of video games.

The Funky Monkeys are back. Blood Sugar Sex Magik by Red Hot Chili Peppers but with the DKC (1,2,3) soundfonts.

He also did the same with the album Californication but using Donkey Kong Country 2 sounds.

via The Awesomer