Blind Woman Using Special Glasses Sees Her Guide Dog For the First Time in Their Eight Years Together

Mary Sedgwick, a former physician in Asheville, North Carolina who is legally blind, was remarkably able to see her beloved guide dog Lucy for the very first time since Lucy arrived in her life in 2010. Sedgwick had been diagnosed with bilateral optic neuritis, a “demyelinating inflammation of the optic nerve” that causes visual restriction and blindness, in 2004. After removing herself from the world for six years, Lucy came into her life and again gave her the freedom she had lost. Using special glasses, Sedgwick nervously peered into her Lucy’s eyes and was overcome with emotion when she found that could peer right back.

