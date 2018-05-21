Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Blind Woman Using Special Glasses Sees Her Guide Dog For the First Time in Their Eight Years Together

by at on

Mary Sedgwick, a former physician in Asheville, North Carolina who is legally blind, was remarkably able to see her beloved guide dog Lucy for the very first time since Lucy arrived in her life in 2010. Sedgwick had been diagnosed with bilateral optic neuritis, a “demyelinating inflammation of the optic nerve” that causes visual restriction and blindness, in 2004. After removing herself from the world for six years, Lucy came into her life and again gave her the freedom she had lost. Using special glasses, Sedgwick nervously peered into her Lucy’s eyes and was overcome with emotion when she found that could peer right back.

Waking up in complete darkness suddenly in 2004, the former physician from Asheville, North Carolina, USA, spent six solitary years secluding herself from the outside world, before finding ‘a meaning to life’ again, when she was matched up with her golden retriever guide-dog, Lucy. Instantly hitting it off with one another, with her canine companion’s help, Mary began to enjoy life once again with an adjusted sense of freedom, but the question of what her loyal dog looked like always weighed heavy on her mind.

Blind Woman Sees Guide Dog First Time


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP