Adorable Blind Three-Legged Rescued Goat Goes for a Ride Around the Farm in a Red Remote Control Jeep

An absolutely adorable blind three-legged little goat named Tripod Joey who lives at Charlotte’s Freedom Farm (previously) in Comber, Ontario went for a cruise around the farm in a bright red remote control jeep. Tripod seemed to enjoy the comfort of his new ride.

Tripod Joey had so much fun that he had to share the wealth with his friend, a rescued pup named Rooster.

Tripod Joey is a beloved presence around the farm.