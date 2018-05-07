Laughing Squid

Blind and Partially Deaf British Man Has Traveled to 125 Countries in all Seven Continents Since 2001

Tony Giles is a remarkable man from Teignmouth, Devon, England, who has traveled to an amazing 125 countries on all seven continents over the course of 17 years, despite the fact that he’s completely blind and 80% deaf. In an interview with Great Big Story, Giles opened up about what he so loves about traveling.

when I was 16 and I got the opportunity to go to the States and I was all excited. That’s what I really loved. I loved the adventure and the unknown and before long I’m gonna travel for the rest of my life and see if I can visit every country in the world.

