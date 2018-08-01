How a Blind Electrical Engineer Was Inspired by His Inefficient Driver to Invent Cruise Control

Great Big Story tells the remarkable history of Ralph Teeter, a brilliant electrical engineer who needed to rely upon others to drive him around due to his blindness. During a series of nausea-inducing rides due to the fuel sparing 35 MPH rule, it occurred to Teeter that there might be a way to efficiently keep a constant set speed without input from the driver. This let to the invention of the Speedostat, which later became far well known as Cruise Control.

