Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How a Blind Electrical Engineer Was Inspired by His Inefficient Driver to Invent Cruise Control

by at on

Great Big Story tells the remarkable history of Ralph Teeter, a brilliant electrical engineer who needed to rely upon others to drive him around due to his blindness. During a series of nausea-inducing rides due to the fuel sparing 35 MPH rule, it occurred to Teeter that there might be a way to efficiently keep a constant set speed without input from the driver. This let to the invention of the Speedostat, which later became far well known as Cruise Control.

He lost his vision as a child, but that didn’t slow him down. What did get in his way, however, was his lawyer’s driving. He’d break, then quickly accelerate—all in the name of obeying a conservation-minded, World War II era, 35-mph speed limit. It made Ralph sick to his stomach, so he invented a little something called cruise control.



Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP