Cartoonist Lovingly Crochets a Snuggly Blanket That Visualizes His Son’s First Year of Sleeping Patterns

Cartoonist Seung Lee of Heart-Comics very cleverly printed out a visualization his son’s first year sleeping patterns and lovingly used it to crochete a blanket. Lee printed out the pattern with the help of Baby Connect and and began looping a blue on beige pattern, with the blue waves indicating every 24 hours throughout the entire year, using a homemade HTML/Javascript tool to aid in the process.

The blanket took a bit of time and had to be made in four parts. Once completed, however, the blanket was a hit with the person who matters most.

