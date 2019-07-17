Cartoonist Lovingly Crochets a Snuggly Blanket That Visualizes His Son’s First Year of Sleeping Patterns

The Sleep Blanket A visualization of my son's sleep pattern from birth to his first birthday. Crochet border surrounding a double knit body. Each row represents a single day. Each stitch represents 6 minutes of time spent awake or asleep #knitting #crochet #datavisualization pic.twitter.com/xwBh7vIilJ — Seung Lee (@Lagomorpho) July 12, 2019

Cartoonist Seung Lee of Heart-Comics very cleverly printed out a visualization his son’s first year sleeping patterns and lovingly used it to crochete a blanket. Lee printed out the pattern with the help of Baby Connect and and began looping a blue on beige pattern, with the blue waves indicating every 24 hours throughout the entire year, using a homemade HTML/Javascript tool to aid in the process.

The blanket took a bit of time and had to be made in four parts. Once completed, however, the blanket was a hit with the person who matters most.

There's nothing quite like the feeling of someone loving the thing you made for them pic.twitter.com/4U1VBCcKNm — Seung Lee (@Lagomorpho) July 15, 2019

via Colossal