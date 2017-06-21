Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Coyote Peterson Lets a Black Widow Spider Crawl Upon His Bare Hands to Show How Docile They Are

by at on

In an odd departure from his masochistic quest of enduring painful insect stings, the adventurous Brave Wilderness host Coyote Peterson went off searching under rocks in the Arizona desert to locate a an amenable black widow spider . By gently allowing the spider to crawl around his bare hands, Peterson was able to show first hand that these gorgeous arachnids are far more gentle than legend would have anyone believe.

In an attempt to prove that this widely feared arachnid is actually rather docile and always more interested in avoiding humans than inflicting a bite, Coyote will attempt hold one with his bare hands. He does this with the confidence that these mild mannered creatures will actually remain calm if unprovoked.


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.