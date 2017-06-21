Coyote Peterson Lets a Black Widow Spider Crawl Upon His Bare Hands to Show How Docile They Are

In an odd departure from his masochistic quest of enduring painful insect stings, the adventurous Brave Wilderness host Coyote Peterson went off searching under rocks in the Arizona desert to locate a an amenable black widow spider . By gently allowing the spider to crawl around his bare hands, Peterson was able to show first hand that these gorgeous arachnids are far more gentle than legend would have anyone believe.

