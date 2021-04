A naughty black cat named Chippy enjoys doing things that get him into a bit of trouble. While he never truly puts himself in danger, Chippy does like to push the boundaries until his humans have no choice but to say “Ooh, Chippy, no”. This was happening so often that they made a funny compilation of this being said over and over to an undeterred Chippy, who keep on letting his curiosity get the best of him.

via Paul Ford