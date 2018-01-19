Laughing Squid

Breathe, A Stunning Black and White 8K Timelapse of a Thunderstorm Rolling Across the Plains

Stormchasing filmmaker Mike Olbinski has once again captured a timelapse of gorgeous thunderstorm across the plains in black and white 8K footage taken on a variety of cameras. The piece is entitled “Breathe” and was named after the Ex Makina song that provided the haunting soundtrack.

I hadn’t even planned to start working on this film yet, but I was so inspired that I furiously began to lay down time-lapse clips. I couldn’t stop pouring over it. It was last September and I was supposed to be working on Monsoon IV, but I forgot all about it once I heard Ex Makina’s “Breathe.” It almost felt like it was made for a black and white storm film.

