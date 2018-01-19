Breathe, A Stunning Black and White 8K Timelapse of a Thunderstorm Rolling Across the Plains

I hadn’t even planned to start working on this film yet, but I was so inspired that I furiously began to lay down time-lapse clips. I couldn’t stop pouring over it. It was last September and I was supposed to be working on Monsoon IV, but I forgot all about it once I heard Ex Makina’s “Breathe.” It almost felt like it was made for a black and white storm film.

Stormchasing filmmaker Mike Olbinski has once again captured a timelapse of gorgeous thunderstorm across the plains in black and white 8K footage taken on a variety of cameras. The piece is entitled “ Breathe ” and was named after the Ex Makina song that provided the haunting soundtrack .

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!