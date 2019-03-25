Laughing Squid

A Scrumptious Bite-Sized Chocolate Bar Mini-Puzzle

Little Puzzle Thing Chocolate Bar Pieces

Areaware has released an adorable, bite-sized mini-puzzle that looks just like a scrumptious chocolate bar that can be taken apart and put back together as many times as you want without worrying about the calories. This puzzle is part of Areaware’s “Little Puzzle Thing” series that features foods from broccoli to sugary cereals to full meals.

Little Puzzle Thing™ jigsaws are miniature puzzles that can be completed in twenty minutes or less. Reward your mind with some off-screen time. Each series is a timed edition, printed in limited quantities. Act fast before they get eaten up.

Little Puzzle Thing Chocolate Bar Unwrapped

Little Puzzle Thing Chocolate Bar Wrapper

Little Puzzle Thing Chocolate Bar Box

Little Puzzle Things

