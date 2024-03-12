Dutch nature photographer Martijn Nugteren captured wonderfully candid footage of various birds enjoying a small waterpool in the Veluwe, a large forest ridge in Gelderland, Netherlands. The birds include jays, robins, tots, and more.
Wonderfully Candid Footage of Birds Enjoying a Small Waterpool in a Dutch Forest
