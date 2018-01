Enjoy the The Magic Flute “Papageno/Papagena Duet” recomposed into a colorful bird song aria. Listen to a real twitterstorm performed by our feathered fellows.

The German sound design company ShakeUp has created a wonderfully cheerful cover version of the “ Papageno and Papagena ” duet from the Mozart opera The Magic Flute using the chirps, hoots and tweets from a forest full of various different birds.

