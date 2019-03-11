Michigan Woman Sets Up a Bird Feeder Photo Booth to Capture Spontaneous Shots of Her Feathered Friends

More

Ostdrossel, a native German who lives in Michigan, set up a tiny bird feeder photo booth in her backyard as a way to capture wonderful, spontaneous photos of the feathered visitors that came by for a little snack. The camera captured a full-mouthed common grackle, a chubby eastern bluebird, a camera-ready cardinal and a picky red wing blackbird. But Ostdrossel’s “Mourna Lisa” was the BirdSpotter Grand Prize winner!

Postcards of these beautiful photos can be purchased through Ostdrossel’s Etsy Shop.

via My Modern Met