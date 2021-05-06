A Compilation of Birds Displaying Remarkable Behavior

BBC Earth has compiled clips from a number of different shows throughout the years in order to showcase some of the most remarkable behavior displayed by birds out in the wild.

Included in the compilation are the circular kleptomania of satin bowerbirds in Eastern Australia, the strategic patience shown by sand martins in Hungary as they wait for mayflies to surface, the cleverness of a night heron named Hank in Hawai’i who uses the bread thrown at him to lure in fish, the fierce protection that male blue jays show to young chicks that aren’t theirs, and the surprising cooperation between great egrets and dolphins who drive fish to the shore when they beach themselves to feed.