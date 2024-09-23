Mesmerizing Mosaics of Butterfly Wings Captured Under Electron Microscopes in the Short Film ‘Biopixels’

Filmmaker Kristina Dutton, who created the stunning short film “Nanoscapes”, captured mesmerizing mosaics of butterfly wings that were shot under electron microscopes in the award-winning short film “Biopixels”. Each shot, whether macro or micro, is a stunning meditation of the incredible variety in color, shape and pattern variation of over 50,000 specimens of butterflies and moths.

Shot at two cutting-edge research labs specializing in butterfly and moth evolution, Biopixels explores evolutionary biology on the microscopic scale.