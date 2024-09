Stunning Footage of Butterfly Wings Shot With Electron Microscopes at Nanoscopic Magnification

“Nanoscapes” by Kristina Dutton is a stunning short film that was shot through electron microscopes at up to 50,000x magnification to capture what makes up the mysterious beauty of butterfly wings.

Images of butterfly wings at the microscopic scale are stunning, and at the nanoscopic scale they become otherworldly.

via Nag on the Lake