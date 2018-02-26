Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Humorous Planet Earth Parody About the Feeding Habits of the White Ibis Known as a ‘Bin Chicken’

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

A rather humorous parody takes a look at the bizarre feeding habits of the Australian white ibis narrated in the same dulcet tones of the great David Attenborough of Planet Earth. Footage shows this bird as a talented scavenger who finds abundant sustenance in the garbage cans of urban centers such as Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Wollongong. This incredible scrounging skill has earned these birds the fitting nickname of “Bin Chicken“.

Life survives in the harshest environments on planet Earth. Searing deserts, the frozen Arctic tundra. However there are more toxic places. Our cities and these have spawned an entirely new subspecies: The Australian bin chicken. Scientists have now confirmed what many Australians have believed for decades. once known as the white ibis the species has evolved into a superior scavenger from the city’s rooftops

via reddit

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP