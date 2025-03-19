A Touching Short Documentary About Bill Wisener, The Owner of Bill’s Records in Dallas

“Bill’s Records” by Chuck Przybyl of Most Visual is a short documentary about Bill Wisener, the owner and proprietor of Bill’s Records and Tapes in Dallas.

Wisener worked the store seven days a week for over forty years, forgoing relationships and worldly goods but for his cigarettes and Diet Coke. While touring the store, Wisener opened up about his obsession with records, his love of people, and how he equates music with love.

Mainly the whole thing is, music’s the only thing I can think of that people don’t fuss about, they don’t fight about much. It brings people together and I think everybody likes music. There’s not any word to me that encompasses what life is more than love. Whether there’s sadness or whatever. Because I think that’s what it boils down for me when I try to figure out what the essence of what I’ve wanted in my whole whole life

The interview took place between 2015 and 2017. Sadly, Wisener passed away on January 11, 2020 while seated behind his cash register.

74 year old Bill Wisener had owned Bills Records in Dallas, Texas for 46 years. His shop was once the largest independent record store in the country. Director Chuck Przybyl and his crew had filmed with Bill from 2014 – 2019. This short film was created from 2015-2017. Bill passed away in January of 2020 as we were filming the yet to be released documentary Love and Records about Bill, his life and his legacy.

Wisener Touched Many Lives

