A Catchy Mashup of Judas Priest’s ‘You’ve Got Another Thing Coming’ and Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’

Remix master Bill McClintock brilliantly combined the unlikely duo of the Judas Priest song “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming” with the Michael Jackson song “Billie Jean”.

As with his other mashups, the combination makes a lot of sense, particularly by using lyrics of the former and the brilliant Jonathan “Sugarfoot” Moffet-originated backbeat of the latter. He also added in a little Steely Dan for flavor.

Music used in this mashup: Michael Jackson – Billie Jean Judas Priest – You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’ Steely Dan – Do it Again (Denny Dias)

McClintock had previously uploaded this mashup to YouTube in 2019 but had to take it down. This is the new version.

This is a mashup I made in 2019 that was taken down for copyright. The reason was because I used the video from “Billie Jean.” I made a few small changes to improve the audio, added a guest guitar solo, and redid the video from scratch.