A Clever Science Parody of Morrissey’s ‘The More You Ignore Me’ by ‘Bill Nye the Science Guy’

The closing credits of the 1994 “Momentum” episode of Bill Nye the Science Guy featured a clever science parody of the Morrissey song “The More You Ignore Me, the Closer I Get”. The parody, which was called “The Faster You Push Me” and was performed by a musician named “Momentisy” who sang it in Morrissey’s distinct vocal style.

Remember all those great song parodies at the end of each episode of Bill Nye The Science Guy? Well here is a parody of Morrissey’s The More You Ignore Me.