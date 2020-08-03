fbpx

A Limber Mob of Bighorn Sheep Effortlessly Scramble Up a Steep Mountainside in Montana

An incredibly limber mob of bighorn sheep in Montana effortlessly scrambled up the walls of a steep mountainside in the town of Wolf Creek, Montana.

Bighorn sheep climbing a mountainside in Montana.

Bighorn Sheep Climb Montana Mountainside


