The Similarities Between Big Cats and Domestic Cats

BBC Earth shared an adorable clip from Planet Earth III that features leopards in the wild in order to note how big cats are similar to domestic cats. This includes self-bathing, their courageous personalities, kitten playtime, their remarkable ability to climb, and their need to sleep as much as possible.

From majestic leopards to the humble tabby, regardless of size – cats have much more in common than you think. …But one thing we often forget is that really big cats are just big cats. Their behaviour is remarkably similar to that of house cats, simply on a larger scale.