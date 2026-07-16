How the Bicycle Gave Women Unprecedented Independence From Restrictive Victorian Society

Historidame explored the invention and introduction of the safety bicycle, which gave Victorian women an unfamiliar and unprecedented independence previously denied to them.

By riding her bike, a woman could now leave the house whenever she wanted, being able to travel farther and faster than she could by walking. …And for once, she didn’t need a man to take her there.

Unfortunately, if not predictably, a subsequent moral panic arose from this newfound freedom for women.

The invention of the bicycle caused a moral panic to circulate throughout Victorian society. Women who rode them were seen as disturbing, morally corrupt, and trying to usurp men’s place in the world. Two women, however, the bicycle signaled a new age of Freedom and independence.

The narrator also discussed how this new mode of transportation transformed women’s fashion, encouraged the revolutionary rational dress movement, and enabled women’s participation in social activism that would change history for years to come.

The bicycle could help you get to a job, for example, or, to the shock of many, even a suffragette meeting. This was an era for a new kind of woman, one who was thinking and moving independently. The rational dress movement in particular, would be massively influenced by cycling. This movement surrounded the idea of providing women with clothing that was both comfortable and practical for everyday life,

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