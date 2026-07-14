Unsuspecting Dog Repeatedly Chases Her Ball as It Rolls Back Into the Water

A determined Labrador named Matylda, who had just finished fetching her ball from the water, placed it on a sloping hill, shook herself off, and found it had made its way back into the water. Unperturbed, Matylda chased her ball back into the water, put it down, shook herself off, and chased after it again as it rolled back in.

This adorable routine repeated itself a number of times, appearing rather Sisyphusian. Yet, according to Matylda’s human, artist Pavel Beneš, Matylda was having the time of her life, despite not understanding the concept of gravity.

(translated) How little is enough for labrador Matylda to be happy… a ball, a slope and water. How little is enough for labrador Matylda to be happy… a ball, a slope and water.

Matylda Shaking Off in Slow Motion