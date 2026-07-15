Six Unbelievable Facts About the United States According to Someone Raised in England

Laurence Brown of Lost in the Pond, who grew up in England, excitedly shared six of the most amazing things he couldn’t believe were real that he’s found while living in the United States.

During all the years I’ve been observing America from within, I’ve discovered countless facts about the country that sound like totally made up but aren’t.

The list includes the National Museum of the US Air Force in Dayton, Ohio; White Sands National Park near Las Cruces, New Mexico; the copious number of dandelions every spring; the unevenly distributed population across the country; and the 100th birthday of national treasure Mel Brooks.