British inventor Colin Furze took the frame of an old bicycle, tore it apart, and rebuilt it with heavy duty springs. He demonstrated how it handled with a bouncy ride around town.

You know when you have an idea, buy some stuff, start putting it all together then stand back and think WTF am I doing, well thats “The Bicycle of Springs” haha. This has just been a laugh as with no purpose or real understanding of what I was trying to achieve everyone who has witnessed this has just laughed.