Man Makes a Childhood Confession During His Best Man Speech at Older Brother’s Wedding

Photographer Talia Joy captured amusing footage of a younger brother confessing to a long-ago misdeed during the “Best Man” speech at his older brother’s wedding.

It turned out to be a paintball incident that occurred twenty years ago. When the younger brother was excluded from a paintball game, he tried to follow his older brother and friends but couldn’t. Instead, he used some of their paintballs to tag a neighbor’s house. When the older brother returned home, he and his friends were blamed for the deed and got into a lot of trouble.

When I was around eight Dave and Mark were at the house…they were playing paintball one day …I asked if I could join and they shot me down like any older brother would to any little brother but like any other little brother I ran upstairs I got my stuff anyway and I was going to follow them … when I got my stuff and came downstairs they were gone, so I picked up a couple of Mark’s paintballs and I threw them against the house next door.

Luckily, enough time had passed for anything to be done about it, except to give his brother some closure.

I knew I was going to have to tell eventually but boy was I really wanting to watch TV that day. So I bring this up 20 years later. It’s a wedding gift to him – for closure.

Here’s the Video Without the On-Screen Captions