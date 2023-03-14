Finding the Best Full English Breakfast in London

Harry Kersh of Food Wars took his American co-host Joe Avella went on a mission to find the best full English breakfast In London in a filling episode of Food Tours.

The pair sampled dishes from Terry’s Cafe in South London, Maria’s Market Cafe at Borough Market, and E Pelllicci in East London. They enjoyed something at each location but ultimately determined that E Pellicci was the most authentic.

Harry: It doesn’t get much more authentic than E Pellicci.

Joe: I agree. So, the best English breakfast made in London is made by Italians.

Harry: You know, I hadn’t thought about it like that, but I guess you’re right.