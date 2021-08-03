Man Attempts to the Eat Biggest Full English Breakfast in the World That Has Twelve of Everything in One Hour

The wonderfully affable Danny of Rate My Takeaway traveled to Shepherds Place Farm in Haxey, England to try their famous Terminator 3 English Breakfast, which is said to be the biggest Full English Breakfast in the world.

This incredible plate of food features four of everything in a traditional fry-up. This means 12 pieces of bacon, 12 sausages, 12 rounds (fried bread), 12 eggs with beans and mushrooms, and 12 slices of toast – 64 items altogether. The challenge is to finish the entire meal in one hour or less.

So we’ve got 12 of everything. Toast sausages bacon hash browns eggs tomatoes the beans…So I believe that this is a bit of a full challenge they’ve got. So they give you an hour to finish this bad boy. …You’ve got an hour to get through this mammoth plate. To be honest, I’ve never seen a breakfast this big.

Despite his large appetite, Danny was unable to conquer the challenge.

I can’t do this. …I tried my best. You know what, I’ve enjoyed the food it’s a cracking breakfast.

via b3ta