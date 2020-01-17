Laughing Squid

Ben & Jerry’s ‘Netflix & Chilll’d’ Ice Cream

by

Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream (previously) has partnered with Netflix to create “Netflix & Chilll’d”, an ooey-gooey ice cream that’s perfect for staying home to watch a movie with a special someone. The combination of sweet and savory in this pint will be pleasing to all parties involved. It also pairs very nicely with other flavors of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

The first Netflix Original Flavor from Ben & Jerry’s. Peanut Butter Ice Cream with sweet & salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownies; it’s the perfect pint to go with all your favorites. You’ll never want to watch Netflix without it.

Netflix and Chilld Ben and Jerrys

Ben and Jerrys Netflix and Chilld


