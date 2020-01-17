Ben & Jerry’s ‘Netflix & Chilll’d’ Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream (previously) has partnered with Netflix to create “Netflix & Chilll’d”, an ooey-gooey ice cream that’s perfect for staying home to watch a movie with a special someone. The combination of sweet and savory in this pint will be pleasing to all parties involved. It also pairs very nicely with other flavors of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.
The first Netflix Original Flavor from Ben & Jerry’s. Peanut Butter Ice Cream with sweet & salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownies; it’s the perfect pint to go with all your favorites. You’ll never want to watch Netflix without it.
With the perfect mix of peanut butter intrigue, pretzel drama, and fudge brownie belly laughs, NEW Netflix & Chilll’d™ pairs well with any of your Netflix programming. Find it near you soon: https://t.co/sbRbErJCtX pic.twitter.com/Sf8YoryiQp
