A Behind the Scenes Look at Euron Greyjoy’s Brutal ‘Silence’ Ship Battle on Game of Thrones

by at on

HBO released a fascinating video where the Game of Thrones cast and crew gave us a behind the scenes look on how they filmed the brutal “Silence” ship battle in episode two of season seven.

Inside Game of Thrones Battling the Silence


