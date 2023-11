A Piano Mashup of the Ubiquitous Kars4Kids Commercial With Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight Sonata’

Talented musician Brandon Ethridge amusingly provided the very striking musical piano accompaniment of Beethoven‘s “Moonlight Sonata” to an A Cappella version of the ubiquitous “Kars4Kids” commercial, which made its television debut in 2014.

The music is based on the third movement of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata. I also threw a little bit of Prokofiev-style piano in there. The voices are the original. I removed the instrumental track using software.

Here’s the original ad.