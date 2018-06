A post shared by Scott Beale (@scottbeale) on Jun 26, 2018 at 10:12am PDT

While visiting South Florida, Scott and I had the opportunity to visit Mathews Brewing Company in Lake Worth that has very cleverly designed urinals in the men’s bathroom that are made out of recycled beer kegs.

The brewery itself is pretty amazing as well – great beer, a cool logo, lots of parking, huge outdoor space, fantastic murals and a food truck that serves nacho fries.

A post shared by Scott Beale (@scottbeale) on Jun 9, 2018 at 12:41pm PDT

A post shared by Lori Dorn (@hrlori) on Jun 9, 2018 at 1:04pm PDT

A post shared by Lori Dorn (@hrlori) on Jun 9, 2018 at 12:44pm PDT

A post shared by Lori Dorn (@hrlori) on Jun 9, 2018 at 12:42pm PDT