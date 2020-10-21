Busy Baby Beaver Builds Dam Inside Rescuer’s House Using an Amusing Variety of Household Objects

A very busy baby beaver named Beave who was rescued by a DEC licensed wildlife rehabilitation specialist adorably began building a damn inside a doorway using an amusing variety of items found around the house. According to his rescuer, Beave isn’t yet ready to be released into the wild, so he’s using whatever he can to assuage his natural instincts.

Beaves not damming in his pond yet. He’s too young. He does this in the house because it’s his safe place. Not yet with sticks either.