Busy Baby Beaver Builds Dam Inside Rescuer’s House Using an Amusing Variety of Household Objects

by on

@beaverbabyfurrylove

Anatomy of Dam Building 101. Start by moving any object you can find to the door. ##DoItBold ##dialitforward ##animalsdoingthings

? original sound – Beave

A very busy baby beaver named Beave who was rescued by a DEC licensed wildlife rehabilitation specialist adorably began building a damn inside a doorway using an amusing variety of items found around the house. According to his rescuer, Beave isn’t yet ready to be released into the wild, so he’s using whatever he can to assuage his natural instincts.

Beaves not damming in his pond yet. He’s too young. He does this in the house because it’s his safe place. Not yet with sticks either.

@beaverbabyfurrylove

Dam Building ##2 ##doitbold ##dialitforward ##animalsdoingthings ##HorrorTok ##fyp ##foryou

? original sound – Beave

@beaverbabyfurrylove

Dam Building ##3 ##fyp ##animalsdoingthings ##DoItBold ##HorrorTok ##foryou ##furry ##wildlife

? original sound – Beave

@beaverbabyfurrylove

Beaves not damming in his pond yet. He’s to young. He does this in the house because it’s his safe place. Not yet with sticks either. ##fyp

? original sound – Beave


