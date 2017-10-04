A Beautiful Rescued St. Bernard Sets the Guinness World Record For the Longest Tongue on a Dog

A big beautiful St. Bernard named Mochi, who was rescued from the Big Dogs Huge Paws shelter and lives with her doting humans Carla and Craig Rickert in Sioux Falls, South Dakota set a Guinness World Record for her incredibly long tongue, which measures an amazing 7.3 inches. According to Carla, Mochi came to them as an abused and neglected two year old, but quickly became an integral part of the family. Carla also revealed that Mochi absolutely adores peanut butter.
Mo is resilient, comical, loving and eternally grateful and loyal to us – her forever family. This once abused and neglected pup has taught us that it’s okay to be different. We are proud of her unique feature… Officially measured by a vet at 18.58 cm (7.3 in) – the equivalent of two-and-a-half Jenga blocks in a row – Mochi’s was verified as the Longest tongue on a dog (current).
Meet Mochi! The adorable pup with the world’s longest tongue on a dog > https://t.co/97YO84LNtq #GWRAnimals #WorldAnimalDay pic.twitter.com/w7UmZZfwCr
— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) October 4, 2017