Man Humorously Describes a ‘Beautiful’ $800,000 Single Family Home Listing in Fresh Meadows, Queens

Vlogger Louis Rossman of the computer repair company Rossman Repair Group, quite hilariously described a real estate listing for a “beautiful” singe-family home in the Fresh Meadows/Flushing section of the borough of Queens in New York City.

Upon first inspection, the home was quite lovely, if not a bit overgrown. The backyard needed a bit of upkeep, but nothing too overwhelming.

The appearance of the house changed tremendously, however, as soon as the camera stepped inside. Rossman virtually went through each room, offering humorous commentary about the condition of each, alternating between places where a “bomb” detonated and where “murder” took place. The floors were another story.

Well the other thing, they weren’t sure if you wanted hardwood or carpet, so they decided just to leave it because we’re not gonna make extra work for you. What if you don’t know what kind of floor you want? Why are we gonna put the hardwood on when you’re just gonna probably decide you want something else like concrete. Let’s just leave it as is. Well let’s give you the bare land, then you can decide what kind

of floor you want.

To be fair, the realtor (under)stated quite clearly that the house was uninhabitable.

Investor and Builder Opportunity. Single Family in PRIME Fresh Meadows Location. 4 Beds 2 Full Baths with Full Basement. Home Is Not In Livable Condition. Minutes to the L.I.E. Close to Fresh Meadows Shopping Center.

photos via Realtor