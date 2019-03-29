Beatboxer Puts Camera Down His Throat During Ted Talk to Show What His Larynx Does As He Performs

During a 2018 Ted Talk in Sydney, Australia, beatboxer Thom Thum had laryngeal surgeon Dr. Matthew Broadhurst insert a camera through his nose and down his throat so that the audience could see how his larynx reacted while he performed. While the demonstration is a bit graphic, it is truly fascinating to see the actual physiology behind Thum’s incredible talent.

Get an up-close-and-personal look as laryngeal surgeon Matthew Broadhurst sticks a camera down Thum’s throat while he creates a mind-boggling array of noises. This hilarious, somewhat stomach-churning talk and performance is not for the squeamish! (Contains graphic medical imagery)