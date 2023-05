Samples on the Beastie Boys’ ‘Ill Communication’ Matched With the Original Songs

Eightminutesupsidedown cleverly identified every sample the Beastie Boys used on their 1994 album Ill Communication, isolated the original artist’s work, and matched it back to their song.

This episode explores the songs of The Beastie Boys 1994 album Ill Communication and the original songs sampled to make them

via Doobybrain