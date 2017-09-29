A Determined Trio of Bears Try to Break Into a Bear-Proof Garbage Can Without Any Success

A few weeks after a mama bear and her two cubs broke into their garbage, a homeowner in Monrovia, California invested in a heavy duty bear-proof trash can and then watched with bemusement as the same trio returned and tried to break in again without any success.
This mama, along with her 2 adolescent bears, visited my trash cans a bit ago and used her claw to pull out trash through a half-broken bearproof lid. The same bears returned 2 weeks later, but were met with a replaced bearproof can that proved to be amazingly effective.