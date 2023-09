Bears Provocatively Dancing With Trees to Shed Their Itchy Winter Coats

An informative yet amusing clip from the David Attenborough series Planet Earth II features bears of sorts seeking out trees to help scratch off their winter coats in spring. The constant back and forth against the trees makes it look like the itchy Ursidae are dancing in a rather provocative manner.

As winter turns to spring and the bears stop hibernating, they need to shed their winter coats the only way they know how.