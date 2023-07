Bear Steals Tom Scott’s GoPro and Takes a Selfie

While visiting the non-profit Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center in West Yellowstone, Montana, to learn how food receptacles are deemed bear-resistant, the ever-adventurous Tom Scott found that one of the ursine residents got ahold of a GoPro that he left on top of a can. The sneaky bear, who took off with the camera and captured many random images, including a very close selfie, finally dropped it in a pond where more images were taken.

