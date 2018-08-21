Laughing Squid

A Vocally Appreciative Rescued Bear Gets a Very Thorough Summer Brushing by Her Human Keeper

Maddy the Bear thorough brushing
A very vocal rescued bear named Maddie at the Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York, was moaning in the summer sun, welcomed sight of Susan, her human keeper, who was armed with a big brush. Maddie immediately succumbed the the relief of the stiff tines running through her shedding coat and readily rolled over on her back to get a big belly rub as well. Maddie was more than happy to vocally express her thanks.

Remember when I said that bears shed their coats in August and can look a little sketchy sometimes? I told you Susan brushes the bears, but many of you expressed disbelief, and rightly so of course – so I asked Susan to film herself brushing one of the bears. Here she is – with our most vocal bear Maddy.



