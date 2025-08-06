An Angry Bear Chases the Seattle Kraken’s Team Mascot ‘Buoy’ Out of an Alaskan River

While fly fishing in Katmai National Park, several members of the Seattle Kraken Ice Hockey team, along with the team’s troll mascot Buoy, unexpectedly encountered a brown bear. The angry ursine made it perfectly clear that these humans were not welcome by chasing them out of the river. It was a close call, but everyone was safe. One team member blamed it on Buoy.

I want to blame it on Buoy. The bear was pretty interested in his his whole look. So, we got out of it. Okay. But it was it was a close call. That last little sprint, I was worried.