Wayward Young Bear Who Wanders Into a Home Is Quickly Chased Out by Two Tiny Terriers

When a wayward young bear decided to enter the Pasadena, California home of Deedee Mueller through an open door in the kitchen, a pair of terriers named Squirt and Mei Mei came to the rescue. The two tiny dogs quite effectively chased the ursine intruder out of the house and back into the yard with their loud barking.

Young bear visited our Pasadena hillside home and ventured into the house through open kitchen door. Our two small terriers Squirt and Mei Mei said NO.

Bears appear to be regular visitors to Mueller’s home. They just usually stay outside.

