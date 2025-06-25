A Fascinating Documentary About George Takei Starring in a Lost 1985 ‘Star Trek’ Student Fan Fiction Film

Beam Me Up, Sulu is a fascinating documentary about how a young college student convinced George Takei to star in his 1985 Star Trek fan fiction film. Takei readily agreed, however, once the movie was shot, the footage disappeared, only to reappear 40 years later.

In 1985, George Takei joined a group of dedicated Star Trek fans to create a student film deep in the California forest—only for the footage to mysteriously vanish.

Filmmakers Timour Gregory and Sasha Schneider of Highway Child Films spoke with those involved in this original project, noting how Star Trek was so ahead of its time.

Nearly 40 years later, “Beam Me Up, Sulu” unearths this forgotten moment, revealing not just a piece of fan history but a gateway into a broader story of representation, resilience, and the ongoing fight for inclusion in media and society.

via Miss Cellania